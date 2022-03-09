Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $499.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.10), with a volume of 28454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.78) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £458.27 million and a P/E ratio of 25.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £11,856 ($15,534.59).

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.