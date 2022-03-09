Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $16.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 281,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,261. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

