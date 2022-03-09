Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading 10.1% Higher

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.02. 2,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

