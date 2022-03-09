Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $1.99 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00006264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,643,894 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

