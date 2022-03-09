Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.