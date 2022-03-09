Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 7,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

