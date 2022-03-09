Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 7,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.