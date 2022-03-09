Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.39. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 22,250 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

