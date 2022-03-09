Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,555,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

