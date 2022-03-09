Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

