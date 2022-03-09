Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.42% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of HVT opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

