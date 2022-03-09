Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

