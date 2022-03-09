Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.07.

Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$18.25 and a one year high of C$26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.81.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

