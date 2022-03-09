Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

SDG opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

