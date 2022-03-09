RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in RPM International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

