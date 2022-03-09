RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $14.00. RPT Realty shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in RPT Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

