Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $302.92

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.92 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.04). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.98), with a volume of 598,872 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.76. The company has a market cap of £810.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

