RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,522 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

