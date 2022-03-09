RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

BATS:NUEM opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

