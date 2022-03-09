RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

