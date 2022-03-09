RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $395.00

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 395 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 395.40 ($5.18), with a volume of 88263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.80 ($5.49).

Several research firms recently commented on RWS. reduced their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.76) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.04) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.50 ($9.79).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 588.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,242.66).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

