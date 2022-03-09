Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.
About Saga Communications (Get Rating)
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
