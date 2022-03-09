Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Salona Global Medical Device

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

