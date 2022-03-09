Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.52

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1580004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
