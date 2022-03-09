Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 135,817 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.