Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $80.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 621,740 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

