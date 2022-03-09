Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.66% of Savara worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 341,844 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 115,000 shares of company stock worth $125,850. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

