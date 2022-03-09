Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.66. 129,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,383,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

