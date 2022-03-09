Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

SNDR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last ninety days. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

