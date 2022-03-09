Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 4,508 Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 68.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 941,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

