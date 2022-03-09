Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cannae by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $437,870. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

