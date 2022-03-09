Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 557,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TEO opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.39. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

