Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 3,294.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 9.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

