Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSGA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSGA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

