Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares to Split on Friday, March 11th

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) shares are set to split on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

