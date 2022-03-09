Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 129,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

