Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SWM opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

