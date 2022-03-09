Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

