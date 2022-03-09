Scotiabank Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$51.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$34.21 and a 52-week high of C$64.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

