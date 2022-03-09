Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Insperity worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Insperity by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,590,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NSP opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

