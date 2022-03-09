Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.75 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Installed Building Products worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

