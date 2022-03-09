Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.84 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,072 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of BWX Technologies worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.