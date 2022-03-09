Scout Investments Inc. Sells 209,339 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,339 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.