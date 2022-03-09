Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

