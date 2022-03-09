Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
NVS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.
About Novartis (Get Rating)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.