Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $655.17 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

