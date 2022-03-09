Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Critical Comparison

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Rating) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) are both information companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scout24 and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 12.59 -$90.49 million N/A N/A

Scout24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Scout24 and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scout24 N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -34.93% -17.37% -13.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Scout24 and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scout24 0 1 0 0 2.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Scout24.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Scout24 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scout24 (Get Rating)

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

