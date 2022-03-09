SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.41 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.07. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (Get Rating)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

