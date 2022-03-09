SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.41 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.07. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.
