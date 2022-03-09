Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,086,755 shares of company stock worth $225,122,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

