Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.36.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.