Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.