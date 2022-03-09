Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and local authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

