Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.
About Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Séché Environnement (SECVY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.