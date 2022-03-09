Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

SMLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of SMLR opened at $42.24 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

